The award-winning Chamber Orchestra of Europe will perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus (Dionysiou Areopagitou) on June 30, under the baton of podium superstar Britain’s Sir Simon Rattle. Don’t miss the chance to listen to classical music masterpieces like Schubert’s Symphony No 9 from one of Europe’s best orchestras. Tickets start from 5 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy