Award-winning jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus (Dionysiou Areopagitou) on October 1. As one of contemporary jazz’s biggest names, Washington has collaborated with major stars ranging from rapper Kendrick Lamar to Michelle Obama, for whom he provided the score for her Netflix documentary. Tickets start from 20 euros at more.com.

