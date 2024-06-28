Henri Cartier-Bresson | Athens | July 3 – October 27
The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, goulandris.gr) pays homage to legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson with two distinctive exhibitions in collaboration with the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation. The first exhibition features 74 iconic images from his seminal work, “Images a la Sauvette,” praised as a pivotal influence in photography. The second celebrates Greece from the 1930s to 1960s, showcasing Cartier-Bresson’s rare ability to capture the essence of its landscapes and life.