WHAT'S ON

Henri Cartier-Bresson | Athens | July 3 – October 27

Henri Cartier-Bresson | Athens | July 3 – October 27

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, goulandris.gr) pays homage to legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson with two distinctive exhibitions in collaboration with the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation. The first exhibition features 74 iconic images from his seminal work, “Images a la Sauvette,” praised as a pivotal influence in photography. The second celebrates Greece from the 1930s to 1960s, showcasing Cartier-Bresson’s rare ability to capture the essence of its landscapes and life.

Photography

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Moments Collective | Athens | June 3-23
WHAT'S ON

Moments Collective | Athens | June 3-23

Gobi: The Desert | Athens | April 12-20
WHAT'S ON

Gobi: The Desert | Athens | April 12-20

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27
WHAT'S ON

Moments of Color | Athens | March 15-27

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19
WHAT'S ON

Tehom | Athens | February 15 – May 19

Surfing to Cambodia | Athens | November 24 – December 30
WHAT'S ON

Surfing to Cambodia | Athens | November 24 – December 30

Far East | Athens | October 19-23
WHAT'S ON

Far East | Athens | October 19-23