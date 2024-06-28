Henri Cartier-Bresson | Athens | July 3 – October 27

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation (13 Eratosthenous, Pangrati, goulandris.gr) pays homage to legendary French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson with two distinctive exhibitions in collaboration with the Henri Cartier-Bresson Foundation. The first exhibition features 74 iconic images from his seminal work, “Images a la Sauvette,” praised as a pivotal influence in photography. The second celebrates Greece from the 1930s to 1960s, showcasing Cartier-Bresson’s rare ability to capture the essence of its landscapes and life.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy