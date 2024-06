Athens’ Zappeion outdoor promenade will host the Meet Market (themeetmarket.gr) on the weekend of July 6-7, offering a vibrant showcase of small designers’ clothing, handmade jewelry, gourmet treats and more under the shade of the flowering jacaranda trees. Over 80 local designers, artists and producers will present their wares, all made in Greece. The event will feature DJ sets, kids’ activities and delicious street food from 3 to 11 p.m. Free admission.

