Lismonir | Athens | July 4-20

A gallery located between the gritty district of Exarchia and the upscale neighborhood of Kolonaki, It’s All, Oh So Souvenir to Me! (44 Sina, ohsosouvenir.com) has invited seven artists to explore the concept of “lismonir,” a play on the words “souvenir” and the Greek verb for “forget” (lismono). The exhibition features diverse artistic interpretations and dialogues about this new notion, emphasizing interaction and experimentation. The opening, on July 4 at 8 p.m., invites visitors to engage with artworks reflecting humor, irony and aesthetic exploration. Free admission.

