[Reuters]

Democrats Abroad Greece invites American citizens and their families to celebrate U.S. Independence Day on July 4 at Marathon Beach in Nea Makri. The event costs 25 euros and includes swimming, a US-inspired menu, cake, sparklers, and a chance to make new friends and talk politics. A free bus departs from Doukisis Plakentias metro station at 6:15 p.m. Reservations and details are available at democratsabroad.org/gr or by contacting Brady Kiesling at [email protected] or +30 6946578290. 

