The Burger Project | Athens | July 6
The Burger Project returns this summer to the beautiful garden of the Athens Concert Hall (Vasilissis Sofias & Kokkalis, megaron.gr) with a family-friendly extravaganza. Joining them on stage will be guests including Space Cowboy on violin, Billy the Kid on trombone, and the sensational soul funk queen Idra Kayne, in what is sure to be a fun concert for all ages. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a DJ set by Bobos Family Radio, activities for kids, and more. Entrance costs 10 euros.