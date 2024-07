London-based artist Christina Mitrentse’s interactive installation-performance “Censored” explores banned books borrowed from four libraries, constructing a temporary Metalibrary at Greece’s National Library (364 Syngrou) in a co-production of the Athens Epidaurus Festival and the Municipal Theater of Piraeus. Reflecting on democracy, censorship and free speech in a digital age, it challenges viewers to reimagine books as sequences of meaning. Entrance is free.

