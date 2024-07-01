WHAT'S ON

Charles Lloyd & Maria Farantouri | Athens | July 18

The Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet will perform under the starlit Athenian sky with Greece’s Maria Farantouri at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus on July 18, as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival (aefestival.gr), along with special guest Sokratis Sinopoulos. Apart from the renowned jazz musician, the quartet also features Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier and Eric Harland, and the evening promises to be a musical celebration of jazz with Greek melodies. Tickets start from 15 euros at Viva’s more.com.

Music

