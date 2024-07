Charismatic indie artist Asaf Avidan, viewed by many as continuing the tradition set by the likes of Janice Joplin and Bob Dylan, will perform at the Lycabettus Theater in Athens on July 12. Known for his powerfully melodic voice and music style, Avidan promises an unforgettable night for those in attendance. Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com.

