The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra will perform the music of legendary composers Hans Zimmer and John Williams at the Lycabettus Theater on July 9-10. Enjoy a live performance of parts of epic soundtracks from movies like “Dune” and “Star Wars” by one of Greece’s best orchestras. Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com.

