Song on Earth | Lake Prespa | August 24-25

Renowned conductor Yorgos Ziavras and distinguished director Sophia Paschou present a unique musical performance at the scenic Basilica of Agios Achillios in northern Greece’s Mikri Prespa lake. “Song on Earth” is a spatial performance based on Austro-Bohemian composer Gustav Mahler’s “Das Lied von der Erde” and is part of the Ministry of Culture’s “All of Greece, One Culture” festival. This artistic interpretation explores the existential bond between humans and nature, promising a therapeutic journey akin to an afternoon stroll, reconciling primal conflicts through music and immersive experience in the island’s natural landscape. Admission is free.

