The National Gallery (50 Vasileos Konstantinou) is gearing up to launch “Democracy,” a major exhibition running from July 11 to February 2. Marking 50 years since Greece’s return to democracy after the 1967-1974 military dictatorship, the show features 140 works by 55 artists, including paintings, posters and video projections. This diverse collection reflects the political and artistic shifts in Southern Europe. Tickets cost 10 at the door.

