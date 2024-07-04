Judas Priest | Athens | July 21

Water Plaza (Plateia Nerou, 2,616 Posidonos) in Palaio Faliro will host an epic heavy metal concert featuring Judas Priest, Bruce Dickinson and Accept as part of the Release Athens festival on July 21. Judas Priest, spawned out of Birmingham in 1969 and known for classics like “British Steel” and “Painkiller,” will deliver a powerful set including new songs. Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, who released his seventh solo album “The Mandrake Project” back in April, is currently on tour, taking it around the world, along with much-loved older numbers. German band Accept, which started out around the same time as the aforementioned Brummies, will also perform, showcasing hits from their massive album, “Balls to the Wall,” and more. Tickets range from 60 to 180 euros from Viva’s more.com.

