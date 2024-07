The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is organizing a Full Moon Sleepover at Stavros Niarchos Park (364 Syngrou) on July 21. Enjoy a magical night under the full moon with activities including an all-night film marathon, a silent disco party, a late-night book club and much more. Entrance is free. For more details, visit snfcc.org.

