WHAT'S ON

Queens of the Stone Age | Athens | July 27

Queens of the Stone Age | Athens | July 27

Known for their blues, Krautrock and electronica-influenced style of riff-oriented and rhythmic hard rock music, coupled with vocalist Josh Homme’s distinct falsetto vocals and unorthodox guitar scales, Queens of the Stone Age will headline the Athens Rocks Festival at OAKA (Olimpionikon & Spirou Loui) on July 27. The American band formed in Seattle back in 1996 has been nominated for Grammy Awards nine times: four times for Best Hard Rock Performance, three for Best Rock Album, and once for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Tickets start from 80 euros at ticketmaster.gr. 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Judas Priest | Athens | July 21
WHAT'S ON

Judas Priest | Athens | July 21

Korn | Athens | July 22
WHAT'S ON

Korn | Athens | July 22

Song on Earth | Lake Prespa | August 24-25
WHAT'S ON

Song on Earth | Lake Prespa | August 24-25

Hans Zimmer vs John Williams | Athens | July 9-10
WHAT'S ON

Hans Zimmer vs John Williams | Athens | July 9-10

Asaf Avidan | Athens | July 12
WHAT'S ON

Asaf Avidan | Athens | July 12

Charles Lloyd & Maria Farantouri | Athens | July 18
WHAT'S ON

Charles Lloyd & Maria Farantouri | Athens | July 18