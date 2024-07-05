Queens of the Stone Age | Athens | July 27

Known for their blues, Krautrock and electronica-influenced style of riff-oriented and rhythmic hard rock music, coupled with vocalist Josh Homme’s distinct falsetto vocals and unorthodox guitar scales, Queens of the Stone Age will headline the Athens Rocks Festival at OAKA (Olimpionikon & Spirou Loui) on July 27. The American band formed in Seattle back in 1996 has been nominated for Grammy Awards nine times: four times for Best Hard Rock Performance, three for Best Rock Album, and once for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song. Tickets start from 80 euros at ticketmaster.gr.

