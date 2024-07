The Rebirth Festival, a contemporary electronic music and dance event, will take place August 17-19 on the island of Evia. First held after the 2021 fires in northern Evia, the festival promotes renewal and harmony between nature and society. Featuring activities like ecstatic dance and art installations, it is self-supported and free to attend, with donations appreciated. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.

