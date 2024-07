The Philharmonic Brass, under the direction of Philippe Auguin, will perform at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens on July 10. The orchestra, featuring great musicians from the philharmonics of Vienna and Berlin, will play a selection of film scores as well as classical pieces.Tickets start from 20 euros at More.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy