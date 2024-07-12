Tinariwen | Athens | September 19

Grammy-winning band Tinariwen, a collective of Tuareg musicians hailing from the Sahara region of northern Mali, will perform at the Lycabettus Theater in Athens on September 19. Known for their unique music style described as “desert blues,” combined with Western influences such as Dire Straits, Santana, Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix, the currently six-member collective promises an unforgettable evening. The concert will also feature a special guest, the critically acclaimed rock musician and fellow Tuareg Bombino. Tickets start from 17 euros at more.com.

