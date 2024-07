Strong Born, a new work by Greek choreographer Katerina Papageorgiou, AKA Kat Valastur, explores themes of sacrifice and empowerment through a feminist lens at the Pireos 260 venue. A part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival, the performance is inspired by the ancient Greek myth of Iphigenia, the traditional Northern Greek ecstatic Anastenaria fire-walking ritual and Russian Vaslav Nijinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” Tickets start from 5 euros from more.com.

