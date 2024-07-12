The KVB | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 15-16

British duo The KVB will perform at Gazarte Ground Stage in Athens on November 16. The KVB, whose unique blend of shoegaze and minimalist electronic music is infused with traditional goth rock, bring their resonant vibes to Athens after a performance at Eightball Club in Thessaloniki the night before. Joining them are Echo Tides, a local group formed during the pandemic, offering a blend of synth pop and post-punk. Tickets are priced at 20 euros from more.gr.

