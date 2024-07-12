WHAT'S ON

The KVB | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 15-16

The KVB | Thessaloniki & Athens | November 15-16

British duo The KVB will perform at Gazarte Ground Stage in Athens on November 16. The KVB, whose unique blend of shoegaze and minimalist electronic music is infused with traditional goth rock, bring their resonant vibes to Athens after a performance at Eightball Club in Thessaloniki the night before. Joining them are Echo Tides, a local group formed during the pandemic, offering a blend of synth pop and post-punk. Tickets are priced at 20 euros from more.gr.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Imany | Athens | July 16
WHAT'S ON

Imany | Athens | July 16

Tinariwen | Athens | September 19
WHAT'S ON

Tinariwen | Athens | September 19

Blues Cargo | Athens | July 12 – August 30
WHAT'S ON

Blues Cargo | Athens | July 12 – August 30

Oneohtrix Point Never | Athens | November 1
WHAT'S ON

Oneohtrix Point Never | Athens | November 1

James | Athens | September 5
WHAT'S ON

James | Athens | September 5

James Arthur | Athens | September 3
WHAT'S ON

James Arthur | Athens | September 3