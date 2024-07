Reworks Festival returns to Thessaloniki for its 20th edition from September 18 to 22. Known as Greece’s premier electronic music festival, Reworks transforms the city into a hub of advanced music, featuring DJs, live performances and visual arts. This five-day event celebrates electronic music’s diversity, bridging scenes and generations. Special Reworks passes are available now at reworks.gr.

