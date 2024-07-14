Garden Sessions | Athens | July 18-21

Afrikana Jazz & Wine (13 Ierofanton) bids farewell with a four-day Garden Sessions event from July 18 to 21. Marking the end of an era, the final lineup at this great little bar that opened back in 2012 includes Athens-based funk quintet Greasy Astronuts on July 18, Greek singer and actor Jerome Kaluta on July 19, Organ Trio Smarnakis/Baliousis/Dafnos on July 20, and Nigerian guitarist Adedeji Adetayo’s quartet on July 21. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., with live music starting at 9 p.m. Entrance costs 7 euros at the door.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy