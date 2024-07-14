Garden Sessions | Athens | July 18-21
Afrikana Jazz & Wine (13 Ierofanton) bids farewell with a four-day Garden Sessions event from July 18 to 21. Marking the end of an era, the final lineup at this great little bar that opened back in 2012 includes Athens-based funk quintet Greasy Astronuts on July 18, Greek singer and actor Jerome Kaluta on July 19, Organ Trio Smarnakis/Baliousis/Dafnos on July 20, and Nigerian guitarist Adedeji Adetayo’s quartet on July 21. Doors open at 7.30 p.m., with live music starting at 9 p.m. Entrance costs 7 euros at the door.