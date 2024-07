Fresh from releasing a new album, “If Words Were Flowers,” soul icon Curtis Harding is coming to Athens to play at Floyd (117 Pireos). The Atlanta-based singer is known for his distinctive combination of soul, gospel, rock ’n’ roll, psychedelia and space-age effects, a genre he describes as “slop ‘n’ soul.” Tickets cost 25 euros at More.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy