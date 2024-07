Two venues located in stunning historical buildings, Wilhelmina’s Art Gallery (wilhelmina.gallery) and the Hydrogoios / Keresbino, present “Magic Mirror,” a group exhibition curated by Wilhelmina von Blumenthal and artist Irini Karayannopoulou. Featuring 30+ international artists (emerging and acclaimed) using all sorts of different mediums, the show explores psychedelic projections of the mind, to reflect a world where truth and illusion collide.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy