The Greek Maritime Golf Event, running from September 5 to 8 at the Costa Navarino (costanavarino.com) resort in the Peloponnese’s Messinia region, will be raising funds for the “Floga” association for children with cancer. The tournament features over 80 senior maritime executives showing their stuff on the green. For more information, check the website greekmaritimegolf.gr.

