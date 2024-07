Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is coming to Athens to perform at the Roman-era Herod Atticus Theater on September 15. Known for a string of enduring hits and her incredibly powerful delivery, the five-time Grammy winner will perform a selection of tunes that put her among the 40 biggest hitmakers in the United States from the mid-1950s to the end of the 1990s. Tickets start from 20 euros at More.com.

