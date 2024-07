Trio Mandili returns to Athens for what is sure to be a magical concert on September 21. The Georgian trio, known for their enchanting voices and traditional polyphony, will perform at Arch Club (111 Konstantinoupoleos). Their journey began with a viral YouTube video and has since captivated audiences worldwide. Tickets range between 15 and 22 euros from more.com.

