Agoraphobic | Athens | September 20-21
The Agoraphobic Festival returns to Plyfa (39 Koritsas) for two nights in September, promising an eclectic celebration of music and performance. Curated by Metaman, the event features three stages showcasing a fusion of electro-poetic elements, beats and experimental sounds. Highlights include established and emerging local acts, offering an open and dynamic atmosphere that reveals past and present musical influences. Pre-sale tickets are 20 euros from ticketservices.gr.