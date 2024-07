PicNic Urban Festival returns to Thessaloniki for its 12th outing on the last weekend of September. This urban festival combines picnics, music and cinema by the sea, extending the summer vibes. After last year’s success on the New Waterfront (Nea Paralia), the event promises more shared experiences in the heart of the city. Stay tuned at urbanpicnic.gr.

