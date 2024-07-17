Fantasy Classics | Athens | July 19

The Lycabettus Municipal Theater is being transformed into a fantasy playground with a cast of characters including the likes of Daenerys Targaryen, Gandalf and Legolas. The spectacle features a live performance of iconic pieces from the soundtracks of “Game of Thrones,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” by the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, the Academia Athens Youth Choir and soloists, as well as projections and special effects. Tickets start at 27 euros from more.com.

