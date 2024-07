The Maria Callas Museum (44 Mitropoleos) has teamed up with the Athens Conservatory to offer the public two special musical evenings during the July and August full moons. The concerts will be performed by students from the music school at the museum – complete with a stunning Acropolis view, aperitifs and exhibits on the great Greek diva. Admission is free but seats are limited. For more information, visit mariacallasmuseum.gr.

