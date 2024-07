The Bolivar Beach bar (Poseidonos Avenue) presents a show by Artbat, the Ukrainian duo that revolutionized melodic techno with its emotive rhythms. Their upbeat, electrifying performances have made Artbat one of the most sought-after acts globally. Joining them are local Nick Devon and DJ duo Reign Of Time. Tickets start at 35 euros from more.com.

