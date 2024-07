The diverse Anapale dance festival showcases 75 groups and soloists from 15 countries across all dance genres at the Dora Stratou Theater (33 Arakynthou, Ano Petralona). Additionally, the theater’s large music and dance troupe will present traditional Greek dances and authentic costumes from villages, crafted over a century ago. Admission is free.

