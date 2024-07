Cream Athens presents “Overloaded,” an exhibition of new works by 20 artists, hosted by TAF (5 Normanou, Monastiraki). The group show explores the impact of information overload on our cognitive and emotional worlds, challenging our understanding of consciousness. With free entry, it prompts reflection on navigating a world overwhelmed by constant data flow.

