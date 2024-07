Tickets are on sale for John Maus’ return to Athens after 13 years, for two performances at Temple (17 Iakhou) in Gazi. Known for his innovative synth-pop sound, the American musician blends 80s drum machines, synths, Renaissance polyphony and post-punk experimentation. Expect a dynamic stage presence, intense vocals and dramatic movements. Tickets range between 22 and 35 euros from more.com.

