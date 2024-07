Accompanied by her band and a large classical choir, renowned French soprano Emma Shapplin will take to the stage at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus (Dionysiou Areopagitou). Known for her unique performance style that embodies the essence of musical liberty, the pop opera diva will perform her greatest hits like “Spente le stelle” from her debut album “Carmen Meo” (1997). Tickets start from 20 euros at more.com.

