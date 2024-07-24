WHAT'S ON

Goran Bregovic | Athens | October 5

Throughout his 50-year career, Bosnian composer Goran Bregovic, whose oeuvre promises an audio journey through the Balkans, has collaborated with musical legends like Iggy Pop, Sezen Aksu and George Dalaras. Back in Athens for a concert at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus (Dionysiou Areopagitou), Bregovic will perform tracks from his electrifying albums “Ederlezi,” “Time of the Gypsies,” “Underground” and his favorite “Three Letters from Sarajevo,” a homage to his hometown. Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com.

