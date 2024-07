If you are a Swiftie, this event is your chance to take the stage and “Shake it Off.” Sing hits like “Love Story” and “Blank Space” and share your love for the most influential pop singer of our time at the Taylor Swift Night, Karaoke Edition at Death Disco (16 Ogigou). The 12-euro admission includes a drink.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy