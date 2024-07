The emblematic image of the ‘I don’t forget’ slogan as envisioned by author Nikos Dimou and implemented by the director of his advertising company’s design department, Dionysis Georgiopoulos. Immediately after its release, hundreds of congratulatory letters arrived at the offices of Delta-Delta Dimou.

The National Historical Museum (13 Stadiou) presents a commemorative exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. The exhibition features rare posters and photographs from the time highlighting the tragic events. It will be inaugurated on July 25 by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. Tickets cost 10 euros and are available at the door. For more information, visit www.nhmuseum.gr.