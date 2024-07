Moxy Athens City hotel (65 Stadiou) will host a live performance of the London-based post-rock band Electric Litany and the Athenian ambient pop phenom Johnny Labelle. The artists will perform their atmospheric music against the backdrop of the Acropolis on the hotel rooftop. Tickets cost 18 euros at more.com.

