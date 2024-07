The Sani Festival, held every summer at the Sani Resort in Halkidiki, northern Greece, has been showcasing renowned international artists since 1992. This year’s highlights include Emeli Sandé and Gipsy Kings (featuring Tonino Baliardo). Tickets can be purchased at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy