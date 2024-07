The annual Rematia Festival, held at the open-air Rematia Theater (2-8 Narkisson) in the northern Athenian suburb of Halandri, offers a three-month program of cultural events, many of them free of charge. The festival features music concerts, theatre plays, dance and art performances and children’s shows. Tickets for each event are available at more.com. For more information, visit www.theatrorematias.gr.

