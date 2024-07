Techniques Festival presents deep house superstar Solomun, who is returning to Greece after four years for an open-air show at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus. With his devoted local fan base, he is sure to make Athens dance once again. Tickets start from 35 euros and are available at more.com.

