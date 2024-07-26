WHAT'S ON

1974 & 1944: Celebrating freedom | Athens | To October 28

A historical exhibition organized by the Athens Municipality, “1974 & 1944: Athens celebrates its freedom” commemorates the 80th anniversary of Greece’s liberation from Nazi occupation in 1944 and the 50th anniversary of the restoration of democracy following the fall of the junta in 1974. The exhibition features rare photographs, audiovisual material, documents, newspapers, posters, works of art, proclamations, personal items and rich archival material. It takes place at the Athens Municipality Arts Center at Parko Eleftherias (Freedom Park). Free admission.

