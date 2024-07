Fifty years after the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus, the exhibition features photographs by journalist Sotiris Danezis from the 3.5% of the Turkish-occupied ghost town of Famagusta (Ammochostos), which was opened in 2021 by the occupation authorities. The exhibition is held at the Melina Cultural Centre in Thiseio (Iraklidon 66) and entrance is free.

