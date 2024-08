Croatian-born and Danish-bred Copenhagen-based Denis Horvat has quickly become a hot topic on the underground music scene with his melodic dance signature sound. He will be joined by Serbian artist Coeus and The Element from Malta at cool summer hotspot Bolivar Beach Bar (Poseidonos Avenue, bolivar.gr) on August 2, in what promises to be a night of sweet grooves. Tickets start from 13 euros at more.com.

