Greek artist George Lalas presents a special project of 30 artworks created within 168 hours at the Historical Archive – Museum of Hydra (Mandrakiou-Molou, tel 2298.052.355). The artist describes his work as an exploration of loss and grief that transforms into celebration through color and form. The exhibition opens on August 3 at 8.30 p.m. Admission is free.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy