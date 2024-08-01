Heilung | Athens | October 12
The experimental pagan folk collective Heilung will perform at the Lycabettus Municipal Theater on October 12, promising a journey into its members’ ancient Scandinavian roots. Founded in Copenhagen in 2014, Heilung uses ancient instruments and languages to create a unique auditory and visual experience, celebrating Norse and early medieval traditions. Their performances are known for their immersive rituals and elaborate costumes, reflecting a deep connection to historical and mythical themes. The group’s music has featured in popular series such as “Vikings” and “Game of Thrones.” Tickets start from 39 euros at more.com.