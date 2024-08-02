Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo | Athens | October 2-5

The renowned Parisian gender-bending comic ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will grace the stage at the Pallas Theater (5 Voukourestiou) for four performances from October 2 to 5. Known for its all-male dancers performing female roles, the company brings a unique blend of artistry and humor to classical ballet. Celebrated for its 50-year history, the troupe has dazzled audiences worldwide with its parodies and technical prowess, collaborating with luminaries such as American choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov. Tickets are now available at pallastheater.com, starting from 20 euros.

