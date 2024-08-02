WHAT'S ON

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo | Athens | October 2-5

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo | Athens | October 2-5

The renowned Parisian gender-bending comic ballet troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will grace the stage at the Pallas Theater (5 Voukourestiou) for four performances from October 2 to 5. Known for its all-male dancers performing female roles, the company brings a unique blend of artistry and humor to classical ballet. Celebrated for its 50-year history, the troupe has dazzled audiences worldwide with its parodies and technical prowess, collaborating with luminaries such as American choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov. Tickets are now available at pallastheater.com, starting from 20 euros.

Dance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Anapale | Athens | July 22-24
WHAT'S ON

Anapale | Athens | July 22-24

Strong Born | Athens | July 13 & 14
WHAT'S ON

Strong Born | Athens | July 13 & 14

10th Bollywood Festival | Athens | June 28-30 
WHAT'S ON

10th Bollywood Festival | Athens | June 28-30 

Serge Aime Coulibaly | Athens | June 12-13
WHAT'S ON

Serge Aime Coulibaly | Athens | June 12-13

Gran Spettacolo di Lord Byron | Athens | May 12
WHAT'S ON

Gran Spettacolo di Lord Byron | Athens | May 12

Bare | Athens | April 13-14
WHAT'S ON

Bare | Athens | April 13-14